10 doctors from TS lost to COVID

The Indian Medical Association issued a list of 382 doctors who lost their lives while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The list includes 0 frontline warrior doctors from Telanagna.
According to Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, State Secretary, IMA, the list has names of doctors working in both public and private healthcare sectors. Those on the list are Nalinikanth, Bhooma Reddy, B Raghavendra Rao, Ayub Khan, Hari Kumar, Gnaneshwar Rao Bandari, KVR Prasad, G Sreenivas, Shankar Rao and Puri Vittal.
Dr Yadav said around 1 lakh doctors from the country, 100 from the State, had recovered from COVID and were treating patients.
“Doctors across are suffering a lot, especially those in small and medium-sized hospitals, and clinics are affected. During the tragedy in Srisailam, the government gave compensation to families of those who lost their lives. We appreciate this, but why is the same thing not being given to doctors? Soldiers lose their lives due to bullets. Here, we are dying with infection and nobody seems to bother,” Dr Yadav said.
He explained that those who had sought treatment had to spend upwards of ₹5 lakh and that being infected not only affected them, but also their families. “Young doctors aged 30, 35, 40 are losing lives, and are getting reinfected,” he said.
