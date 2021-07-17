10-day Ganesh festival in city from Sept. 10

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has announced the annual Ganesh festival at pandals in the city from September 10 to September 19.

The samiti appealed to the State government to arrange timely release of raw material like clay to idol makers. The devotees should have easy access to 24 varieties of medicinal plants for performing pooja at home, samiti general secretary Bhagwant Rao told a media conference on Saturday.

He said office of the samiti will start functioning from July 23 to oversee preparations for the festival. Like last year, he promised conduct of the festival adhering to COVID-19 safety norms.

Mr. Rao urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure that city roads were improved in time for the immersion procession on September 19. It should also focus on power supply to pandals and drinking water. For its part, the samiti will ensure guidelines issued by Centre on COVID-19 were strictly followed by pandal organisers. They will be motivated not to compete with regard to height of idols though the samiti had never stipulated height restrictions. Only patriotic and religious songs will be allowed to be played on loudspeakers at pandals.