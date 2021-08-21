10-day anti-larval campaign from today

HYDERABAD

21 August 2021 23:46 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has called for anti-larval campaign in the city for 10 weeks starting from Sunday, in order to prevent seasonal diseases such as malaria and dengue.

10-min. initiative

As part of the campaign, vector control operations will be taken up for 10 minutes every day at 10 a.m. across various localities.

Stagnant water in containers will be emptied in homes and offices as part of the drive.

Overhead tanks without covers, sumps, drums, cement tanks, flower pots, coolers, old tyres, discarded coconut shells, and other containers where rainwater may have been stagnant thereby aiding larval growth will be cleared.

Public representatives, corporators, colony welfare associations and NGOs will be made part of the drive, a press statement informed on Saturday.