Hyderabad

10 crest gates of Nagarjunasagar project lifted

Ten crest gates of the Nagarjunasagar project were lifted on Friday, as the project’s capacity neared the maximum levels with flood from the upstream Srisailam project.

The project was already brimming just short of the full reservoir level of 590 feet, and officials operated the gates in the early hours.

With storage of about 312 tmc full capacity at around 8 a.m., an outflow of 1.33 lakh cusecs was maintained as the inflowing stream was over 2.10 lakh cusecs.

Twelve hours later, the project was holding more than 99% storage and an equal 2,31,606 cusecs inflow and outflows were maintained.


