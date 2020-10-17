10 arrested in OLX fraud

They posed themselves as Army officials

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police arrested 10 people for cheating gullible people through OLX by impersonating themselves as Army officials.

The accused are Vajib Khan, Sahil, Sahid, Umer Khan, Satvirsingh, Ifran, Tarif, Mohan Singh, Azaruddin and Rahul.

“In a combined raid organised by Cyber Crime Police and Bharatpur police in Rajasthan, the accused were caught after a strong resistance from villagers. The villagers of Chulhera and Kalyanpur attacked the police part and pelted stones, threw chilli power to stop the arrest,” Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said.

He said that local police used tear gas shells and apprehended the accused person. “Three police vehicles were damaged in the operation,” he said, adding that the gang members were involved in seven more cases in Hyderabad, besides other cases of Telangana and other States.

Four bodies retrieved

The bodies of four persons of a family of nine that got swept away in the floods on Wednesday at Mailardevpally were retrieved.

The officials fished out two bodies from a nala at Falaknuma on Thursday night, while two bodies were retrieved on Friday morning.

Rajendranagar MRO K. Chandrashekar said that they had found the bodies of three women and a girl child, and efforts were under way to trace the remaining four, including a five-year-old.

The victims have been identified as Farzana Tabassum, Humaira Tabassum, Darakhshan Quraishi and 10-year-old Ameena.

The missing are Mohammad Abdul Qureshi, Mohammad Abdul Vajid Qureshi, Abdul Wasey Qureshi and Abdul Rehab Qureshi, he said.