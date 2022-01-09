10 arrested for taking part in cockfight

HYDERABAD

09 January 2022 21:16 IST

The special operation team of L.B. Nagar police on Sunday arrested an organiser from Ongole and nine other daily wagers at Nadergul for taking part in cockfighting sport.

Police said Katthi Kotaiah, a masonry worker and a native of Ongole, was found organising the sport at an open place in Nadergul village limits. Nine other participants at the event were also daily wage earners and masonry workers.

In addition to the two dead cocks, about ₹49,000 cash, 13 gamecocks and 36 knives were recovered in the raid. Adibatla police has opened an investigation.

