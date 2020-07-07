10 acres for burying COVID-dead sought

Christian Joint Action Committee, Telangana, has urged the State government to allot 10 acres of land for burial ground at Gangaram village of Maheshwaram constituency.
In a memorandum presented to the Managing Director of TS State Christian Minority Finance Corporation on Tuesday, JAC general secretary M. Solmon Raj said bodies of COVID-19 victims were lying in government and private hospitals as the family members were finding it difficult to find burial space.
The committee said there was stiff opposition from local people to burial of COVID-19-dead because of which bodies were kept in hospitals.
The JAC said the government had already identified 10 acres at Gangaram village and handed it over to the Christian Minority Finance Corporation. The same may be allotted to the Christian JAC in view of the problems faced by the community. The panel said they would maintain the burial ground as per government guidelines.
Church initiative
The executive committee of the Baptist Church, Sanatnagar, has said that the church had made efforts to ensure decent burial for Chest Hospital Head Nurse Victoria Jayamani, who died of COVID-19 in the twin cities. Responding to a news report, “No dignity in death for COVID warrior” published in these columns on Tuesday, the church said as there was acute shortage of burial space in the twin cities, they managed to find a piece of land in Ahmedguda village in Keesara mandal, where her last rites were performed on June 27. The church committee appealed to the government to allot land for burial grounds for the community.
