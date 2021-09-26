1 lakh tonnes transported by Kisan Rail from Nagarsol

HYDERABAD

26 September 2021 18:54 IST

South Central Railway (SCR), within a span of just nine months, has transported one lakh tonnes agricultural products by 337 Kisan Rails from Nagarsol railway station alone to different parts of the country.

A lion’s share of the agricultural products transported from this station are onions, grapes, tomatoes and watermelons. These have been mainly transported to the eastern and north eastern states, to destinations such as Guwahati, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri Agartala, Baihata, Gour Malda, Naugachia, Dankuni, Dhupguri, Chitpur, Sankrail goods terminal and Fatuha etc.

Indian Railways with the co-ordination of Ministry of Agriculture extended 50% tariff concession for transportation of agricultural products in Kisan Rails. Creating awareness among farmers, traders, cargo operators and bulk transporters in and around Marathwada region has helped in this record transport. Kisan Rails generally consist of 10-12 parcel vans with carrying capacity of 23 tonnes, helping farmers/ traders in loading their commodities in small to medium quantities with ease and convenience.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya commended the efforts of Nanded division team on operation of Kisan Rails on an uninterrupted basis, a press release said.