Hyderabad

₹1 lakh aid for tour guides, ₹10 lakh for tour operators

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North-East Development G. Kishan Reddy trying his hand at golf as part of the valedictory function of Golconda Masters Telangana Open golf championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre was planning to provide ₹1 lakh assistance to tour guides and ₹10 lakh to tour operators shortly.

Speaking at the valedictory session of Golconda Masters Golf championship at Golconda Golf Club, Mr. Reddy said the Centre will will invite applications from tour guides and operators from September 15. He noted that the tourism sector was adversely impacted in the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centre will take up massive publicity abroad about the country’s tourism potential from January. Within the country, the government will run Dekho Apna Pradesh to target home-grown tourists.

The Centre had begun to draft a tourism policy which will be accessible to the public on the website. In that, golf tourism will be given special emphasis. “We will consult golf associations in the country and create a plan, which will be publicised through our embassies across the globe and in a big way encourage golf tourism to attract golf tourists,” the Minister said.


