1-km queue to buy milk in Karimnagar

With the enforcement of lockdown and police curbs on milk vendors from nearby villages selling their produce in the town , serpentine queues were witnessed at Karimnagar Dairy outlets at various parts of Karimnagar. On Thursday, the customers formed a queue stretching to almost a kilometre from the Karimnagar dairy parlour at the Tower circle. In order to avoid crowding, the parlour authorities had ensured that the customers maintained one-metre distance. The outlet also issued orders stating that they would provide milk only to customers wearing masks. The dairy authorities had ensured that their staff manning the parlours used masks, hand gloves and sanitisers. The authorities said that milk sales touched 1.5 lakh litres on Thursday.

Following instructions from the police to provide adequate security and safety measures, the dairy had also decided to sell milk and milk products in the ‘red zone’ in Karimnagar town from Friday onwards. In the meantime, the dairy is also facing acute shortage of staff following absenteeism due to lockdown restrictions.