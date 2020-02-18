1 killed as car falls off Bharatnagar RoB

One person was killed and five sustained injuries when their car fell off a Road Over Bridge (RoB) in Bharatnagar late on Monday night. Car driver Sunil (22), allegedly crashed it into the RoB cement railing and the vehicle plunged from over 20 ft height on to a road adjacent to a vegetable market.

Sohail (27), who was sitting beside the driver died on the spot. The driver was not found to be drunk, said Sanathnagar sub-inspector M Mohan Reddy. The police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the accident that occurred at around 2.15 a.m. Sunil was not arrested as he was undergoing treatment for head injury. All the injured are recuperating at Gandhi Hospital.

The victim Sohail, a resident of Pandit Nehru Nagar, Borabanda manages a hotel in Sanathnagar limits. He along with his cousin also by the same name Sohail, friends Irfan, Ashwaq, Ghouse, and driver Sunil went out for tea late in the night. They were returning home from Bharatnagar.

There is a vegetable market at the spot where the car plunged into, which would usually be crowded during day-time. Close to the accident spot, an excavator, autos and lorries were parked by the side of the road. Workers were either unloading the stock or taking a break when the car crashed a few metres from them.

The head load workers who were at the accident spot immediately started the rescue operation. The local police who rushed to the spot shifted the injured to Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem.

The police registered cases under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence) of IPC against driver Sunil.

In a similar accident in November 2019, a car fell off the Biodiversity Park flyover leading to death of a woman and injuries to at least three more.