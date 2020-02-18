1 killed, 5 injured as car falls off flyover in Cyberabad

One person died and five were injured when a car fell off a flyover on Monday midnight. The vehicle dropped from over 20 feet on to a road near a vegetable market area in Sanathnagar.

Sanathnagar Police Sub-Inspector S. Mohan Reddy said that Sohail (22), who was seated beside the driver, died on the spot. Driver Sunil (22) and four others sustained injuries. Sunil did not appear to be drunk, he said.

In a similar accident in November 2019, a speeding car fell off the Biodiversity Park flyover, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to at least three persons.

A large portion under the flyover in Sanathnagar functions as a vegetable market, with sellers and labourers being involved in brisk business from dawn. Throughout the night, lorries and autorickshaws arrive laden with vegetables. It was a lucky escape for some labourers who were either unloading crates of vegetables or taking a break on either side of the spot where the car crashed.

Still reeling from the shock, a worker, Krishna, said that his heart skipped a beat on hearing the sound of the crash. Though they initially ran for their lives, they later went to the rescue of the five people in the car.

“A lorry filled with tomatoes was supposed to be parked at the spot where the car crashed. But for some reason it waited at a distance for 10 minutes. We were sipping tea a little away from the spot when the accident occurred,” said Bandari Kumar, who was among those who went to help the injured.