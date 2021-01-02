1 dead, five injured as bike gets hit by three vehicles

In a freak road accident, a 39-year-old man was killed in Uppal on Friday after his bike was hit from behind by a light commercial vehicle, which in turn was hit from behind by a heavy vehicle. A third vehicle ploughed into it from behind. Five others were injured.
Uppal police identified the victim as Kaitha Ramchandar, a resident of Banjara Hills, who hailed from Medak. He used to work as a driver of a van engaged in film shootings.
According to Uppal sub-inspector Mahboob Ali, the incident took place around 6.30 a.m. near the Sri Abhaya Anjanaya Swamy temple opposite Genpact office, when the victim was riding his bike from Banjara Hills to Bhongir.
The victim’s body was mutilated in the gruesome accident. “Four vehicles were involved in the accident. The DCM behind the victim’s vehicle was hit by other vehicles. An auto which was going towards Uppal was also hit. The injured in the auto are Kondanna, the driver, Kareemuddisa and Satyamma. DCM driver Ramesh and lorry driver Lakshminarayana were injured too and are in hospital. Nobody has been arrested so far,” Mr. Ali said. The vehicles crashed into the wall of the temple.
Police said that the watchman of the temple had a miraculous escape as he was inside the complex.
Police have booked a case under sections 304 A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath