1 dead, five injured as bike gets hit by three vehicles

The heavy vehicles also crashed into the wall of a temple

In a freak road accident, a 39-year-old man was killed in Uppal on Friday after his bike was hit from behind by a light commercial vehicle, which in turn was hit from behind by a heavy vehicle. A third vehicle ploughed into it from behind. Five others were injured.

Uppal police identified the victim as Kaitha Ramchandar, a resident of Banjara Hills, who hailed from Medak. He used to work as a driver of a van engaged in film shootings.

According to Uppal sub-inspector Mahboob Ali, the incident took place around 6.30 a.m. near the Sri Abhaya Anjanaya Swamy temple opposite Genpact office, when the victim was riding his bike from Banjara Hills to Bhongir.

The victim’s body was mutilated in the gruesome accident. “Four vehicles were involved in the accident. The DCM behind the victim’s vehicle was hit by other vehicles. An auto which was going towards Uppal was also hit. The injured in the auto are Kondanna, the driver, Kareemuddisa and Satyamma. DCM driver Ramesh and lorry driver Lakshminarayana were injured too and are in hospital. Nobody has been arrested so far,” Mr. Ali said. The vehicles crashed into the wall of the temple.

Police said that the watchman of the temple had a miraculous escape as he was inside the complex.

Police have booked a case under sections 304 A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).