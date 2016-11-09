“Venkaiah’s remarks painful”

: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has taken strong objection to Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu’s reported remark that conferring special category status to the State was a closed chapter.

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy termed the Union Minister’s comment as painful and said it was not appropriate for Mr. Venkaiah Naidu to make such remarks.

The then UPA Government had decided to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh for five years, but Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, then in Opposition, insisted on extending the provision for at least 10 years.

The BJP and the TDP incorporated the promise in their manifesto and sought the people’s support and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had averred in the election meeting that the BJP was committed to give the special status to AP during his election meetings in the State. “Mr. Venkaiah Naidu should clarify whether the resolution passed by the then Union Cabinet on March 1, 2014, has been scrapped by the present Government,” he said.

He alleged that the Union Minister was acting as a “marketing agent” to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Government which failed to fulfill a majority of the promises made to the people ahead of the elections.

The failure of the Government came to the fore during the people’s ballot conducted by the APCC in Kurnool district soon after the Chief Minister’s recent visit.

A majority of the 18,000 people who participated in the ballot voted in favour of the special status and several of them were of the view that the Government had fulfilled only 32 out of the 600 assurances it gave to the people ahead of the 2014 elections.

Referring to the CWC’s resolution asking AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party, he said the APCC was fully in support of the proposal.

The APCC had resolved to go to the next elections with an assurance that the State would get the special category status under the leadership of Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Replying to queries, he said film star turned politician Chiranjeevi would continue in the Congress. Mr. Chiranjeevi could not attend the party programmes in the past few days as he was busy with a film shooting.