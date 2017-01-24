Hyderabad

“India’s natural resources depleting”

India could be growing economically but its natural resources are depleting at a fast pace, said Abid Ahsan, senior civil servant and chairperson of School of Human Resource Management, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad.

Delivering an extension lecture on ‘sustainable development goals: issues and concerns for social workers,’ Mr. Ahsan stressed on the need for bridging the gaps in socio-economic development, absence of necessary focus on marginalised groups, quick dispensation of justice, and depletion of natural resources.

The lecture was organised by the Department of Social Work, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, on Monday to fully appreciate areas where social workers should contribute in an effective manner.

