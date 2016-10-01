“Candidates under ‘B’ category eligible for second counselling”

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis on Friday made it clear that students who secured admission into B category management seats in the first phase of medical counselling will have to be permitted to choose the seats offered in second phase of counselling.

The Bench was passing these orders in a batch of writ petitions filed by students from AP and Telangana states. The petitioners said that they were admitted in management quota ‘B’ category seats in first phase of counselling conducted by the Private College Managements association. After new colleges were permitted by the Medical Council of India and there are B category seats in these colleges which are open.

Some B category seats of existing medical colleges fell vacant due to various reasons, but, the authorities were not permitting the candidates to participate in the second phase. The Bench did not appreciate this and pointed out that the students who have taken admission into ‘A’ category seats are permitted to participate in the second phase of counselling. There was no valid reason to deny the same benefit to the ‘B’ category students who want to opt for the seats in better colleges. The Bench directed the private managements association and the health universities to permit petitioners to participate in second phase.

Agri Gold auction

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice S.V. Bhatt on Friday directed the authorised officers of Agri Gold companies to register the properties that were auctioned by the special committee appointed by the High Court. The management has to deposit another Rs. 10 lakh by October18.

The Bench was dealing with cases filed by depositors complaining that they were cheated by the management and asked the management to assist petitioners with information so that they could fetch buyers for the prime property in CRDA area.

The cases will be listed on October 24. Meanwhile the registration of company properties in favour of successful auction purchasers will be done.