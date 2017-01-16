“Bid to scuttle observation of Rohith’s death anniversary”

VIJAYAWADA: Efforts were being made to scuttle the observation of the first death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, research scholar who committed suicide last year on the campus of the Hyderabad Central University, alleged Vemula Radhika, mother of Rohith, here on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference she demanded that the anniversary which fell on January 17 should be observed as Dalits’ Rights Day. She would be taking part in a meeting to be organised on the campus on Tuesday. “Our demand is promulgation of an act — Rohith Vemula Act — to safeguard the interests of the downtrodden.”

Ms. Radhika said it was unfortunate that those responsible for her son’s suicide were roaming freely in society and some were even honoured with awards. “It is shame Hyderabad Central University Vice-Chancellor V.V. Appa Rao was bestowed with an award in Tirupati recently,” she said.

She charged both the State and the Central Governments with playing caste politics as they were keen on proving that Rohith was not a Dalit. “As people responsible for the death belonged to upper castes, efforts are made to prove that Rohith belonged to Backward Class to help them escape the dreadful SC & ST Atrocities Act which will put them in jail,” she said.

Ms. Radhika said though the Guntur District Collector had come out with a finding that Rohith was a Dalit, he was forced to initiate a review of it owing to the pressure mounted by the Central Government. She also found fault with the appointment of the one-man committee under retired judge Mr. Roopanwal.

“Though there was a ruling by Supreme Court that [the] mother’s caste would be applicable to her children, the culprits were busy bringing the reckless father and his caste into the picture to create confusion,” Ms. Radhika said.

She said both the Telangana and the Andhra Pradesh governments were yet to pay the ex gratia.

“Along with rural areas, Dalits in urban areas and in premium institutions like IITs are suffering owing to caste discrimination forcing them to take the extreme step or give up education.”

Ms. Radhika also said she would offer help to students who want to establish Ambedkar Students Associations all over the State.