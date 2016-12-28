‘Will inquire how Ayyub Khan got passport in jail’

The city police will inquire how arrested gangster Ayyub Khan managed to get fake passports, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy. When pointed out that the accused was in jail between 2008 to 2014 during which he also managed to get a passport, Mr. Reddy said action would be taken (against the officials) after verifying the info.

“It is also the discretion of the passport issuing authority,” the Commissioner said, addressing the annual press conference here on Wednesday.

Post demonetisation, a little over ₹1.16 crore was seized, out of which ₹94 lakh was in new currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹22.13 lakh was in demonetised notes. However, exchanging old currency with new notes was not an offence under the Indian Penal Code, the Commissioner said.

On youngsters from the city trying to join terror group Islamic State, Mr. Reddy said the city police was trying to monitor social media for the same. “We are sending youth to the de-radicalisation cell and trying to involve the community elders in the process,” he added.