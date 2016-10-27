‘We need better stroke prognosis’

Stating the need for improvement in public healthcare for better stroke prognosis, Health Minister C. Laxma Reddy said the government has ramped up critical care facilities in all public hospitals to care for stroke victims.

Inaugurating the 10th World Stroke Congress here on Wednesday, Dr. Reddy said stroke was a big burden on the low and middle-income groups. He said he hoped the deliberations during the congress could help the government improve stroke care in public setting.

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed the ambassador for stroke awareness.

“I have played many a stroke to score runs, but one stroke I would not want as I age is one that could disable me or end my innings in this world,” Mr. Gavaskar said in a video message.

Jeyaraj Pandian, co-chair of the Congress from India, said an estimated 1.7 million new stroke cases occur every year in India.

The young are increasingly affected due to lifestyle choices that is devoid of physical activity. Dr. Pandian cited an example of Ludhiana, where he said around 23 per cent of the youth were at risk of stroke.

The Congress, arranged in association with the World Stroke Organisation and Indian Stroke Association, is expected to witness participation of 2,100 delegates from across the globe.

Stroke care

During the inaugural, revised guidelines for stroke care were released.

These include improvement to emergency transport systems, improvement of monitoring facilities in hospitals and certification of treatment centres, among others.