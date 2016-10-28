‘UCC will destroy fabric of Constitution’

The plan of implementing Uniform Civil Code will destroy the fabric of the Constitution and affect India’s diversity. This was the opinion of a majority of speakers at an all religions presser organised against UCC in Hyderabad on Thursday by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. “They are targeting one community, but it will affect the beauty and culture of this country. It will affect its heritage. The Triple Talaaq is a minor community issue. Instead of focussing on jobs, education and health, the government is trying to bring chaos to the country with this move,” said Talha Jabeen, member of Shariat Committee.

Fr. Alex Raju, speaking on behalf of Christian community, said: “The UCC will violate the right to religious freedom. The government has no role to meddle with religion. More importantly, there is no clarity on what would be the framework of UCC. The government should instead focus on developing communities.” Speaking about the ongoing signature campaign launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Moulana Hameed Muhammad Khan said there will be a tsunami of signatures which will force the government to rethink the move to impose Uniform Civil Code.