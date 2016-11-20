‘Teaching profession, an intrinsically rewarding one’

Director of Glendale Academy, Anjum Babukhan, said there was a severe shortage of good teachers and pointed out that while in the real world, life could get difficult and stressful for aspiring teachers, it would, in the end, be a most intrinsically rewarding profession.
Teachers, who are in a profession that creates a lasting impact in shaping future citizens and one that empowers them to make a difference at home and school, should maintain work-life balance. Teachers need to imbibe intelligence, emotional and social quotients, she said.
She was addressing the gathering at the third convocation of the Integrated Pre-School Teachers’ Training Academy (IPTTA) here on Saturday, when 36 teachers passed out.
Others who were present and also spoke included former principal of Meridian School, Pratima Sinha and academic coordinator of Eurokids, Sultana Shahin Moidu, an expert in the field of early childhood education.
Toppers Afsha and Padmaja were felicitated and a digital video disc of the training workshop was released by Ms. Sultana. IPPTA President V. Ravi said their mission was to develop teachers who were passionate, had active and creative minds, and with the courage to act on their beliefs.
“We wish to create a generation of pre-school teachers, who would guide the nation’s future,” he said.
