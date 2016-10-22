Effective leadership is the key to improving the future of schools and the outcome of students. Hence, principals and teachers should adopt new pedagogical practices to suit the changing times and strive to impart new skills to children to meet the requirements of the industry , said R.S. Praveen Kumar, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. He was speaking at the concluding day of the school principals convention of social, tribal, BC, and minority educational institutions at the AP Police Academy on Friday.
‘Teachers should impart new skills to students’
