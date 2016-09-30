Hyderabad

‘Speed up track restoration work’

General Manager, South Central Railway, Ravindra Gupta wanted officials to go about track restoration works near Pidiguralla and Reddigudem on a war-footing so that normalcy of train operations could be restored.

On Thursday, he personally inspected works-in-progress between Piduguralla and Sattenapalli stations where heavy rain led to sections of track getting damaged in half-a-dozen locations on the Nadikude-Guntur section.

Other senior officials present included Principal Chief Engineer S.N. Singh and Divisional Manager-Guntur Vijay Sharma.

