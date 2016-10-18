Hyderabad

‘Size of forest territorial units reduced’

Minister for Forests Jogu Ramanna has stated that the size of territorial units of forest have been reduced substantially following merger of functional units and reorganisation of districts.

Speaking after review meeting held here on Monday, he said the average area of a forest division had been reduced from 961 sq. km. of reserve forest to 727 sq. km, range from 254 sq. km to 145 km, section from 57 sq. km to 32 sq. km and beat from 19 sq. km to 9 sq. km.

However, the reduction in area of functional units had led to increase in the number of territorial units.

After reorganisation, the number of territorial circles had been increased from 5 to 12, divisions from 27 to 37, ranges from 106 to 185, sections from 469 to 831 and beats from 1,428 to 3,132.

The Minister hoped that the protection of forests would improve substantially on account of reduction in the size of territorial units. He stated that step would be taken to fill 2,000 vacancies of various posts in the forest department.

