‘Sixth Nizam made offerings to appease raging Musi’

“It was Jhumar Lal Tiwari, the court astrologer of the VI Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan, who informed him about the need to appease the Goddess as Musi wreaked havoc through the city on September 28, 1908. And Mahbub Ali wore a dhoti, janeve and offered fruits, flowers and a silk sari to the river,” said Anand Raj Verma, recounting the day when Hyderabad faced unprecedented floods. Standing under the canopy of the massive tamarind tree which gave shelter to 150 people, Mr. Varma, who has written about Hyderabad’s lanes and their names, said:

“The fruit of tamarind is sour, but this tree has given us sweet memories. I think, this area around the tree should be converted into a cultural space. That would be the perfect tribute to this tree.”

On a ground that was still wet due to the recent spell of rain and flooding,

Veda Kumar of Forum for Better Hyderabad said there is a need to rethink development. “For years we have played havoc with the city. We have tampered with the land use policy. We have drawn up master plans and then violated them. It is because officials and politicians have no commitment to the city,” said Mr. Kumar.

“After Visweswarya drew up the plan, the city became flood free. Citizens of Hyderabad had quality life. But this changed when city grew in an unplanned way and the population multiplied. The storm water drains were converted to sewage lines and now we are paying the price for that,” said Mr. Kumar.

Holding out hope for the future, Mr Kumar said: “At the pace with which this government is going ahead with demolitions, I think we can still make the city liveable and sustainable.”