‘Ready to prove irregularities in Bhadradri works’

Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit working president A. Revanth Reddy has offered to prove the alleged irregularities in the award of works for Bhadradri power project if the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti is willing.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said he would prove that the works were awarded to favour the executing agency — India Bulls — and he was ready to prove them at any venue and timing of the choice of the TRS.

He participated in the rytu poru baata rally highlighting the problems faced by the farmers due to the Government’s “indifferent attitude” towards their plight in Suryapet on Wednesday.

He took strong exception to Energy Minister K. Jagadishwar Reddy’s claims that the yatra organised by the TDP-TS was “anti-Telangana” and that there were no irregularities in the award of works.

The Government’s apathy towards the farm sector had resulted in over 2,700 farmers ending their life in the past two-and-a-half years ever since the TRS took over the reins.