‘Precautions will go a long way in making the celebrations safe’

Risk of fire-related injuries during Diwali and serious health complications can be lowered with ease, opine city-based medicos, who say fire accidents see a sharp rise post the festival.

Fire injuries, including those to the eye, are caused by burning chemicals in firecrackers, including sulphur and carbon. Most injuries are sustained by children aged under 10 years. Doctors say first aid and precautions while bursting crackers can go a long way in making the activity safe.

According to Vamsidhar, a consultant at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, crackers can cause minor injuries that result in redness and irritation, but also more severe injuries that can result in vision loss. He said the first aid for an eye injury by a firecracker is to wash the eye with clean water and then see an ophthalmologist.

Though serious injuries are rare, firecracker burns can cause significant damage to the skin. Doctors advise against wearing polyester clothing, which can catch fire, while suggesting use of cotton. They also suggest keeping a bucket of water nearby to attend to emergencies. Washing injuries with soap should be avoided, as it can worsen chemical burns.

Physicians also warn asthmatics and those with respiratory problems to avoid exposure to the air following the festival.

Doctor Ramana Prasad V. said air post Diwali sees a significant rise in pollutants, including carbon monoxide and oxides of nitrogen, besides those of sulphur. Heavy metals like potassium chlorate, sulphur arsenic sulphate, aluminium and copper also increase in concentrations which can enter blood stream and cause thrombosis.

Doctors also say those with no history of respiratory illnesses can also experience coughing, wheezing and breathlessness, advising against exposure to the smoke.