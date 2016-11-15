‘Padmahamsa’ comes crumbling down for Metro Rail

After winning a four year legal battle and paying a compensation of Rs.9.50 crore to the owners of 24 flats and 12 shops of the Padmahamsa residential complex adjacent to the Iskcon Temple in Secunderabad, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMR) began demolition of the blocks.

Once the demolition is done in the next few days, it will pave way for the construction of the overhead metro rail viaduct from Sangeet theatre crossroads towards St. Ann’s School on Corridor Three — Nagole to Shilparamam/Raidurg. The gap is about 300 metres, explained HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy on Monday. Each of the affected party is likely to get more than Rs.50 lakh as compensation as decided by the revenue authorities.

With the acquisition of Padmahamsa complex and re-commencement of Alugaddabavi, Oliphant, and other RoBs, the metro rail project is likely to be fast tracked and the prospects of extending the ‘ready to be commenced’ Nagole-Mettuguda section of corridor III up to Begumpet by mid next year have brightened, he said.

Mr. Reddy also claimed that the contentious issue of payment of ‘Traffic Block Charges’ to the railways is also being amicably sorted out and Metro RoB works will resume in the next few days. Earlier in the day, the MD assisted by the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) engineers conducted a day-long workshop with the engineering officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam. They were briefed about the various construction methodologies and safety precautions of building the remaining six metro Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) for the ongoing work. SCR’s principal chief engineer S.N Singh and other engineers assured of extending full cooperation and support for the early completion of the remaining RoBs. HMR officials also announced that 70 per cent of road restoration works taken up in all the three corridors where the construction is on at a cost of Rs.15 crore in the last few weeks has been completed.