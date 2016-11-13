‘Master plan for Pharma City ready soon’

The master plan for the proposed Pharma City will be completed soon and steps are being taken to complete land acquisition for the project, Minister for Industries K. Taraka Rama Rao said.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday on the preparation of Pharma City master plan, the Minister said it would have a special airstrip and also linked to road and rail. The Pharma City being planned with world standards on the outskirts of Hyderabad would also be provided connectivity with State and National Highways and outer and regional ring roads.

Executives of Surbana Jurong, a Singpore-based infrastructure development consultancy that has been given the task of preparing the master plan, explained to the Minister the details of their proposals. Chairman of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) G. Balamallu, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Managing Director of TSIIC E.V. Narsimha Reddy and others attended.

The master plan of the Pharma City would consider all aspects including protection of environment and development of the abutting reserve forest since it would be environment friendly and zero-liquid discharge pharmaceutical hub. A multi-modal transport system would be developed for the benefit of those working in Pharma City and necessary logistics would be developed at the nearby railway lines, Mr. Rama Rao explained.

T-Hub to draw investors

Earlier in the day, speaking at the first anniversary of T-Hub the Minister said that “today, the world wants to talk to Hyderabad and bring more investments. Through T-Bridge we will access and bring the best to you to make the city one of the top start-up cities in the world,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Stating that some of the products and services that were launched during the year — T-Bridge, Sandbox, Playbooks and others — had set T-Hub apart, its CEO Jay Krishnan described how they had brought structure to the madness which investors and corporates were recognising. “We are an evolving organisation and will constantly keep learning and changing as we go along,” he noted.

Founder and COO of T-Hub Srinivas Kollipara claimed that it was the only ecosystem in the country which was run by professionals. Board of Director of T-Hub, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Executive Chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Managing Director of Peepul Capital Srini Raju and others participated.