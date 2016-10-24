‘Indian economy will achieve 8 p.c. growth rate’

The Indian economy will achieve eight per cent growth rate during this financial year, said Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. Addressing a gathering at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India International Conference-2016 held in the city on Sunday, he said that the agriculture sector will also achieve four per cent growth rate during this fiscal. This is the first time in India that both economy and agriculture sectors are achieving higher growth rates, he said.

Mr. Meghwal said that China’s economy, which was leading since 20 years, was declining whereas India’s growth rate was increasing.