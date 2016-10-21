‘Government should not impose UCC’

“There is a change of culture and tradition every 100 km in our country. How can we have Uniform Civil Code? The UCC will be infringing Article 25 which gives Right to Freedom of Conscience and Free Profession, Practice and Propagation of Religion,” said Majid Ullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tehreek on Thursday briefing reporters.

Using legal, social and arguments about tradition and culture, Mr. Khan tore into the argument for bringing in a UCC across the country. “The spirit of the Constitution would be violated if the Government imposes UCC. Dr B.R. Ambedkar wanted that it should be by consensus and by will of people. It cannot be imposed,” said Mr. Khan.

“These are dangerous times for the country where we have threat on the borders. But the government is more focussed on issues that polarise and radicalise people. UCC is part of BJP and RSS agenda to divide people. It is being done now so that they can reap a political harvest in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections,” said Mr. Khan adding that: “Our children go to same schools, we celebrate festivals together, we celebrate weddings together without any feeling of community or religion this is not to the liking of a few people.”

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board represents Muslims but even it is not empowered to tinker with Muslim law,” said Mr. Khan advising restraint to the Muslim community about protests; limiting them to debates and discussions.