‘Frontline reporter jumped wall or entered campus through illegal means’

Kunal Shankar, the Frontline reporter against whom a case was registered by the Gachibowli police for trespass, had allegedly ‘jumped over the wall’ or entered the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus through other ‘illegal means’ by violating the High Court’s orders on January 16, said the complaint in the First Information Report (FIR) from T.V. Rao, head of the UoH’s internal security.

Details in register

However, Mr. Kunal stated that he had entered the UoH campus on the night of January 16 on “official” duty and entered other details in the register at the main gate and had even deposited his driving licence there. He pointed out that the High Court’s interim orders passed on April 12, 2016, directed the UoH administration to not allow outsiders who were conducting meetings in campus and that it does not mention anything about the press as such.

Mr. Kunal also pointed out that his car was later driven out by the security personnel and given it to him, which shows that he entered UoH through the main gate itself. On January 16, the UoH administration had stated that no permission was sought or given to anyone for conducting a programme in connection with the first death anniversary of Rohith Vemula on January 17.

No permission

When contacted, Prof. Vipin Srivastava, Pro Vice-Chancellor said that the UoH had a provision to admit 50 reporters at a time if there was any event. But, there was no permission for any event on Tuesday. He reiterated that there was no reason for the press to come into the campus in the absence of the permission. “We also did not receive any request from reporters to gain entry into the campus,” he added.