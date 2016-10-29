‘Encounter’ killings in AP condemned

CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy condemned the killing of 34 alleged Maoists over the last few days on the Andhra-Orissa Border in the name of ‘encounters’, and demanded an enquiry into the incident.

The claim that all the persons were killed in a shoot-out cannot be believed, considering the number of Maoists killed, he said, while addressing a press conference here on Friday. Referring to the media reports about captured militants being killed on a daily basis, Mr.Reddy termed such action unconstitutional and held the Andhra Pradesh government and police answerable for it.

“CPI does not support the Maoist ways of violence. But these killings will have consequences. First it could be naxals, later it could be political opponents,” Mr.Reddy said. He demanded an enquiry into the threats allegedly issued by CPI (Maoist) to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and his son N.Lokesh.

Mr.Reddy condemned the attack on CPI leader Manish Kunjam in Bastar when he tried to organise a press conference and sought an enquiry into the incident, besides removal of the IGP S.R.Kalluri.

RSS statement condemned

Mr.Reddy also strongly condemned the statement by RSS during its recent plenary meet, accusing the communists of politically motivated murders in Kerala and West Bengal. Communists are not against any religion, but advocate for equal rights to all religions, he said, and urged people not to give in to the false propaganda. The party’s state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy held that Maoism is not a Law and Order issue as sought to be made out by the government, but a socio-economic problem.