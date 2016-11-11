‘Education policy needs an overhaul’

Several shortcomings of the education system should be foregrounded to make a much needed change in education policy in the country, opined a group of panelists discussing the New Education Policy-2016 here on Thursday. The meeting was organised on the eve of National Education Day or the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad.

Speaking in the panel, Kancha Ilaiah, writer and chairman of Telangana Peoples Education Reform Movement said from teacher shortage to absenteeism of teachers the elementary education system is rigged from the every bottom. With government education paving way for private education, it is almost impossible for students from marginalised sections to opt for quality education at an affordable prize. The point was supported by educationists including Chukka Ramaiah who said that the New Education Policy should moot holistic changes in the education system instead of dwelling on superficial details.

According to Prof. Md. Ansari of Osmania University students reaching higher educational institutions should increase in numbers to ensure the growth of the country. Also questioned was the unchecked growth of technical education in the country.

According to experts, education policy should see a complete overhaul to support the needs of a young generation of students who want to excel.