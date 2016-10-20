‘Domain names in vernacular next big thing on Net’

Circa 2017 could be a watershed year in terms of Internet usage by Indians. At least a few Indian language scripts are hoped to be allowed for internationalised domain names (IDNs) proposed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), a non-profit organisation that coordinates the Internet’s global domain name system (DNS).

This means that the domain names that are required to find way around the Internet could be registered in Indian language scripts such as Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali, among others. This is hoped to propel content creation in vernacular languages which could take it to the next level — enabling of email ids in local language scripts, informed the representatives of ICANN who were here to announce its 57th Public Meeting to be held in Hyderabad.

Already, pioneering work is under way in this direction by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which has constituted a panel of experts to formulate the rule sets for various Indian scripts, MeitY Director Rahul Gosain said.

“Domain names in Indian vernacular languages is the next big thing to happen in Internet, as it will help hundreds of thousands of people with Internet access. It is a titanic shift in terms of proliferation of content in local languages. The real game changer is when you can have emails in local language scripts,” he added, on the sidelines of a press meet on Wednesday. The effort by C-DAC in association with ICANN is towards creating basic infrastructure to allow the IDNs and new Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) in vernacular languages, VP and MD of ICANN Asia Pacific Hub Jia-Rong Low said. gTLDs are top level domains that are used for general purposes, most popular among them being .com, .org and .edu. The challenges ahead are to make all websites, email service providers, engines and clients ‘Universal Acceptance’ compliant, he added.