India Meteorological Department issued a ‘Cold day’ alert for Telangana after minimum temperatures plummeted on Saturday.

According to IMD meteorologists, four stations in the State including Medak and Nalgonda, recorded over five-degree drop in minimum temperatures for two consecutive days, prompting the alert. The cold is being attributed to clear skies and northerly winds during winter which are result of higher air pressures in northern India. IMD alert suggests a further drop on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature on Saturday dipped from 15.8 degree Celsius to 13.5 degrees Celsius. Officials also said a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is bringing some clouds to the fringes of eastern peninsular India.