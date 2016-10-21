‘Check syndicates exploiting ryots’

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State government take steps to check the syndicates that registered mushrooming growth in the agricultural market yards and ensure that farmers got remunerative price for their produce.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should review the conditions prevailing in different markets across the State and ensure that e-NAM project aimed at facilitating online purchase and sale of agricultural commodities was implemented effectively.

The CMshould depute the Agriculture Minister to assess the situation at the grass-root level as farmers were suffering at the hands of middlemen and the syndicates, TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy said. Middlemen formed syndicates and were dictating the procurement prices in collusion with officials..