‘Centre positive on Armoor-Nirmal-Adilabad rail line’

Telangana Ministers Jogu Ramanna and A. Indrakaran Reddy have said that Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu has assured to take up new railway line between Armoor and Adilabad via Nirmal this year. Speaking to newspersons in New Delhi on Tuesday after meeting the Union Minister along with Adilabad MP G. Nagesh, Telangana Government Representative T. Ramachandru and Resident Commissioner Arvind Kumar, they stated that Mr. Prabhu had assured to send a railway team soon to the districts concerned for taking up the survey. The Ministers said that the Union Minister had also assured to allocate funds to the new railway line in the coming budget, and in case it is not possible, he would get it cleared by the Railway Board by taking it up as a special case. He had told the visiting Ministers that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had already spoken to him about the line with the offer that the State Government would bear half of the cost.
The Ministers said that Armoor-Nirmal-Adilabad line covering 145 km length would require Rs.1,200 cr. and it would be taken up as a joint venture project since the State had offered to meet half of the cost. They explained to the Railway Minister about the need for the new line and the desire of the people of the area.
