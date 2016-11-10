‘Be more people-friendly’

Calling for the State police force to bring in a “perception change” among the public, Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan said that it should be a people-friendly police, which is both courteous and kind. He added that there exists a perception among the public that complaints are at times not well-received.

Addressing police officials and the media after laying the foundation stone for the new ‘Model Police Station’ and two other new buildings at the Telangana State Police on Wednesday, Mr. Narasimhan said, “Today the situation is reverse. The police have to do a lot under the watch of civil society and social activists. It has to be correct and gender-sensitive.”

The Governor pointed out that the entire police force was being judged for the behaviour of some constables. Familiarisation with technology which ‘anti-nationals’ use was needed for the police, he noted.

Mr. Narasimhan however appreciated the State government for looking after the needs of the police. “There is no excuse for non-performance. Personal and professional integrity must be there,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Sharma, Director General of Police, said that the Telangana government is recruiting 11,000 more constables and about 500 Sub-Inspectors. “District and battalion training centres have also been set-up. Instead of books, we are giving laptops to all constables so that they are equipped to work on computers at police stations,” he added.