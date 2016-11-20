‘63 govt. degree colleges fail to apply for NAAC recognition.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Kadiam Srihari regretted that 63 of the 130 Government degree colleges could not even apply for recognition with the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC), the autonomous body that assesses and accredits institution of higher education in India.

On Saturday he said this situation was because the said colleges did not have the required infrastructure and explained that Telangana was sanctioned Rs. 282 crore from the ‘Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan’ (RUSA) funds of Government of India with the express purpose of strengthening infrastructure.

The State Government had already released Rs. 2.25 crore each towards the cost of new buildings for 33 of such colleges. These new buildings would be completed by 2017 and these colleges could then seek NAAC recognition, said Mr. Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio. The focus of Principals in these colleges should be directed towards this objective, he reiterated.

Addressing college Principals at a workshop here, he said a comprehensive effort and coordinated work of stakeholders was required to bring back the glory of Government Degree Colleges across the State. The objective he said, was to achieve 10 per cent results, initially, adding that there could be no compromise on covering the full syllabus.

Significantly, the Deputy Chief Minister said bio-metric machines and closed-circuit television cameras would be installed in all colleges and that they would also be asked to open skill and knowledge centres in their campuses.