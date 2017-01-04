‘10 grams of gold is only Rs. 10,000’

It is a steal if gold is offered at Rs. 10,000 per 10 grams. Isn’t it?

Naturally Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat too wanted to buy gold on learning from his subordinates that gold price was at that level. Well, Rachakonda policemen were not selling gold. Mr. Bhagawat didn’t want to purchase gold either.

This interesting situation emerged when the Rachakonda police chief found that in many theft cases Sub-Inspectors or Inspectors were stating gold price as low as Rs. 10,000 for one tola. Everyone knows the market price is actually more than double.

His subordinates had no answer when he asked them if he can buy gold at that rate. Then, why were the policemen stating gold price so low in their records?

A further dig into the matter revealed that policemen in Rachakonda were deliberately quoting gold price less so that thefts are not categorised as grave offences. If four tolas (40 grams) of gold jewellery is stolen from a house, the value of property lost would be more than Rs. 1 lakh going by the current market value.

Any offence involving loss of Rs. 1 lakh or more would be categorised as grave. While reviewing prevention or detection of crimes, top police officers would grill the Inspectors concerned over status of grave offences.

They would be made accountable for incidence and failure in detection of the cases. No Inspector wants to land in such embarrassing situation. To escape this, to the extent possible they would show lower gold price.

If gold price is mentioned as Rs. 10,000 per 10 gms, even a theft or burglary of 90 grams of gold ornaments would not be a grave offence and described as simple theft case. “It is a routine theft sir. We’re trying to detect,” would be their stock answer when senior officers raise questions about these “simple thefts” which are actually “grave offences”.

That Rachakonda policemen are indulging in such practices is clear from the recent suspension of a Sub-Inspector S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy of Keesara police station. In a case of theft of Rs. 1.4 lakh, the SI had issued a First Information Report (FIR) stating that only Rs. 40,000 was stolen.

On learning this through the complainant, the Rachakonda CP got verified the matter. It was proved that Rs. 1.4 lakh was stolen. “This was wrong on the part of the SI. This needs to be changed,” Mr. Bhagwat said.