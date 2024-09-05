Zonal committee elections: BJP pips AAP, gets edge in crucial MCD panel

The BJP emerged victorious in the zonal committee elections held amid tight security at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters on Wednesday, winning the posts of chairperson, deputy chairperson, and Standing Committee member in seven of the 12 zonal committees. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the posts in the remaining zones.

The BJP triumphed in Central, Civil Lines, Shahdara (South), Shahdara (North), Najafgarh, Keshavpuram, and Narela zones, while AAP won South, Rohini, City-S.P., Karol Bagh, and West zones. The votes of 10 Lieutenant-Governor-appointed aldermen proved to be decisive in Narela and Civil Lines, giving the BJP a clear lead in the final outcome.

AAP had challenged the L-G’s authority to appoint 10 aldermen (nominated members) to the MCD House in the Supreme Court following the mayoral polls in 2023. However, the party faced a setback on August 5 when the apex court ruled in the L-G’s favour.

Seat tally

The elections were essential for the formation of the 18-member Standing Committee, which is the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Six members of the crucial panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House right after the mayoral polls. However, a bypoll is set to be held on the seat vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election. With the BJP now having a total of nine members in the committee against AAP’s eight, the balance of power will depend on the bypoll’s outcome.

If the BJP wins the bypoll (or the draw of lots which will be held to elect the chairperson of the Standing Committee in case AAP wins the seat), a unique scenario could present itself in the civic body with the House and its main decision-making arm being controlled by different parties.

Cross-voting

The elections saw cross-voting on three seats — Narela, Shahdara (South), and South. In Narela, one AAP councillor voted for the BJP, whereas in Shahdara (South), where the Congress also has a councillor, an extra vote was cast in the BJP’s favour.

However, the most curious scenario played out in the South zone, where AAP has 16 councillors and the BJP has six, during the election of the zone’s Chairperson. At the end of the counting of votes, both parties emerged with 11 votes, and the election was concluded with a draw of lots in favour of AAP.

“An internal investigation will take place to figure out which councillors voted for the BJP,” said an AAP source.

By 7.30 p.m., when the counting of votes was concluded, the BJP councillors began celebrating at the MCD headquarters by shouting slogans and distributing sweets.

