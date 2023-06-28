Zomato to re-evaluate creative, marketing processes after row over casteist ad

June 28, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Food-delivery platform Zomato is initiating a “thorough re-evaluation” of its creative and marketing processes. The move comes weeks after the company found itself in the middle of a controversy for an advertisement campaign that showed a Dalit character from the film Lagaan being “recycled” and used as inanimate objects.

The food-delivery giant stated this in a reply sent to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), which had issued a notice to Zomato, Delhi Police and YouTube India (where the advertisement was streamed) after taking cognisance of the issue.

In the reply, the company “deeply apologised” twice, requesting the Commission to withdraw the notice issued, but also defended the “noble intention” with which the advertisement campaign was conceived of, created and released.

The advertisement, released on June 5 (Word Environment Day), in an attempt to show Zomato’s recycling efforts, depicts “Kachra”, the Dalit character from the film Lagaan, being reused as objects such as a table, stool, watering can, etc. The character “Kachra” in the advertisement was played by the same actor who played the character in the feature film. Soon, the company received flak online for this depiction and on June 8 withdrew the video, issuing a public statement for “hurting sentiments”. The NCSC issued the notice on June 12.

In addition to saying that it was re-evaluating its marketing processes, the company in the response dated June 19, said it is also “creating a diverse panel of reviewers to further strengthen internal review mechanism for all marketing videos; and developing a more robust diversity and sensitivity training for all employees of Zomato”.

Zomato said in the response that it was taking these measures “to ensure that all our campaigns go through additional vetting, align with our values, and uphold the highest standards of inclusivity, sensitivity and respect”.

The company is yet to respond to The Hindu’s questions about whether any internal inquiry had unearthed gaps in its creative/marketing processes and what these were.

Rakesh Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer (Food Ordering and Delivery), on behalf of Zomato, told the NCSC that the short video in question was “innocently conceived in order to spread awareness about the immense positive potential of plastic waste”.

The company added that in the film Lagaan, the character “Kachra” is instrumental in winning a cricket match against the British. “In a similar vein and borrowing the literal meaning of the word, our video was just a wordplay on ‘Kachra’,” it said.

Zomato further said, “The social context of the character from the original feature film was neither depicted nor even referred to in our video. We are rather taken aback ourselves that a noble intention could be twisted so much by certain sections of the media giving it a colour that we didn’t even remotely conceive.”

Despite Zomato’s plea to withdraw the notice issued to it, sources close to the Commission said it is going to proceed with its inquiries as per procedure. “Replies from other authorities like Delhi Police and YouTube are still awaited. Depending on that we will see how to proceed,” one source said.