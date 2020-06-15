Zomato to deliver Safal fruits, vegetables in Capital

Mother Dairy’s fruits and vegetables arm, Safal, has started home delivery of its fresh produce through food delivery company Zomato in parts of the Delhi-NCR.
In the first phase, delivery has started from 11 booths in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Panchsheel Enclave, as well as Sector 29 and Sector 50 in Noida. Each Safal outlet will cater to a radius of 10 km around them and consumers can use the regular Zomato mobile app to place orders, said a statement from Mother Dairy on Monday.
The partnership will be expanded to cover the whole of the Delhi-NCR. There are over 300 Safal booths across the city selling an average of 270 tonnes of fresh produce daily, apart from other grocery staples such as flour, pulses and edible oils.
As Safal outlets remained open during the lockdown, they ensured uninterrupted supply chain of products even in containment zones, said the statement.
