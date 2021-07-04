Zero COVID-19 cases in Delhi unlikely, says experts

‘Disease will become endemic in future’

Cases of COVID-19 might be declining steadily but as the virus is mutating, attaining that magical zero figure in Delhi is unlikely, experts said, and predicted that the disease will be reduced to an endemic in the future.

The Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain had said last year that one will have to learn to live with COVID-19 and “make its prevention norms a part of our lives”.

Medical director of LNJP Hospital Suresh Kumar said there will always be a few cases of the virus. “Zero is an unlikely figure. The virus is mutating and it is difficult to predict its future behaviour,” he said.

“Coming down to zero won’t be achievable. In hospitals for getting surgeries, one has to get tested for Hepatitis and HIV. Eventually, you will be tested for COVID-19 too,” said Sanjeev K. Singh, resident medical director of Amrita Hospitals inFaridabad.

“As COVID-19 gradually becomes an endemic, likely in 12-24 months, it will probably stop being a statistic that is being watched on a daily basis,” said Gauri Agarwal, IVF expert and founder of Seeds of Innocence.

Amid concerns over the possibility of a third wave and emergence of the Delta Plus variant, experts assuaged fears of that possible wave being more lethal since a majority of the population has been infected.