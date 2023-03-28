Zero corruption,  sabka vikas is the Delhi model of governance, says Kejriwal

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government had accomplished twice as much in the national capital over the last eight years than all other parties, which were in power in Delhi, put together over the previous 65 years. He made these comments during a discussion on the Capital’s budget, which passed in the Assembly on Monday.

The CM on Monday said the ₹78,800-crore 2023-24 budget announced by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot last week was crucial given that it paves the way for a ₹21,000 crore infrastructure push in the city.

Addressing the Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said, “What is the Delhi model? The Delhi model is a model of ‘Sabka Vikas’ [development for everyone] — Hindu, Muslim and Sikh, men and women, rich and poor. It is a model of complete development and zero corruption. A model of relief from inflation, a model of good education for everyone, a model of providing free water.”

He added that the “Delhi Model” provides holistic growth to people from every strata of society.

Citing his government’s accomplishments, Mr. Kejriwal said till 2015 (when AAP first came to power in the Capital with a simple majority), there were only 5,842 buses in Delhi, whereas the city now has 7,379 buses.

He said that until 2015, 227 unauthorised colonies in Delhi were provided with sewer connections, whereas over the last eight years, sewer connections were extended to an additional 747 unauthorised colonies. By the year-end, a total of 1,317 such colonies will have access to sewer lines, he said.

Until 2015 only 373 million gallons a day (MGD) of sewage was treated and the remaining was released into the Yamuna. Now, Delhi treats 632 MGD of sewage and plans to increase its capacity to treat 890 MGD. Similarly, only 985 colonies had water pipelines till 2015, whereas 1,671 colonies have piped water now, the CM added.

He added that various measures had been taken to ensure that the Capital breathes cleaner air and that dust pollution will be reduced by 30% over the next year. Mr. Kejriwal also said that the city had the highest forest cover due to the efforts of the Delhi government.