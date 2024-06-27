‘Zero accountability’: AAP lambasts L-G over SC order on illegal felling of trees in Capital

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday found the inability of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to unearth information to shed light on whether Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena ordered the cutting of over 1,100 trees in the protected ridge area as sheer disingenuity, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the L-G for showing “absolutely no accountability” for his actions.

“I used to consider the L-G to be very courageous because he would often get work done by giving verbal orders. For the last two years, he has been enjoying the power of Delhi without an iota of responsibility. There cannot be any power without any responsibility. How is it possible that the Centre is giving so much unlimited power to Mr. Saxena that he has absolutely no accountability? We have seen various instances in the last two years where he has showed no accountability to either the elected government or the people. He has done whatever he wants, and fires people as he wishes,” said senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meet with the officers of the Forest Department, and summoned all records on the illegal cutting of trees in the ridge area. He also sought a status report on the matter.

