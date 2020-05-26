Delhi

Zee office building in Noida sealed

The Zee Media Corporation Limited building in Noida’s Sector 16 has been sealed for sanitisation and access to it will be allowed only after the health team issues a fitness certificate, the District Surveillance Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the building was sealed after the second employee and six more people, who were in contact with the first employee of the organisation, tested positive for COVID-19.

The first employee had tested positive on May 15. The closure process was undertaken under the supervision of the district’s Chief Medical Officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:27:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/zee-office-building-in-noida-sealed/article31674959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY