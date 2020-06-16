Zafarul told to join probe over controversial post

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

New Delhi

16 June 2020 04:37 IST

Move follows High Court directive

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday has sent notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan to join the probe in connection with the sedition case registered against him for his social media post last month, said officials.

Following the direction of Delhi High Court, the police have sent a notice to Mr. Khan.

“On the court’s directive, we have sent a notice to him to join the probe in next two days,” a senior officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan confirmed that he has received a notice from the Special Cell.

“I have received a notice from the Special Cell to join the probe. I have been asked to give some details with regard to the investigation. I will be joining the probe at their Janakpuri office tomorrow [Tuesday],” he said.

FIR against DMC chief

An FIR was registered against Mr. Khan on April 30 under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj.

This is the second notice sent to Mr. Khan. Earlier in May, a notice under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was sent to him by the Special Cell to handover his device used for making the “controversial” social media post.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Mr. Khan’s post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated by the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell.

However, later, Mr. Khan also sought an apology while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission.

He had said that his tweet on April 28, thanking Kuwait for taking note of the “persecution” of Indian Muslims in the context of the north-east Delhi violence, has “pained” some people which was never his intention.