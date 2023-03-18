YouTuber who caused nuisance on NH-24 in east Delhi, violated traffic norms held

March 18, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The police said a YouTuber was arrested on Friday after a video showing him and several men creating nuisance and violating traffic norms in east Delhi went viral on social media.

According to a senior officer, Prince Dixit, 26, was arrested after the police took cognisance of the video, which the accused claimed was shot on his birthday last November.

In the clip, Mr. Dixit and several youth are seen sticking out of sunroofs of cars that are driven rashly, obstructing traffic on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar and dancing on the roads.

After Mr. Dixit was identified, a team from the Pandav Nagar police station arrested him on Friday and seized one of the vehicles from his fleet. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Videos under scanner

Mr. Dixit told the police that he had invited his friends to his residence for the birthday party last year, after which they all made the video while driving on NH-24, the officer said. “Investigation is being done into other vehicles seen in the video,” he added.

A resident of Shakarpur, Mr. Dixit has more than 2.68 lakh followers on his YouTube channel which contains over 300 videos where he is seen violating traffic rules.

Mr. Dixit claimed that some videos where he is seen brandishing arms and ammunitions were “made-up”, the officer said. “He said he only uses them to shoot these videos. We are verifying the facts.”

“We will analyse all the videos uploaded across social media. More persons are being identified and further arrests will take place,” the officer said. He added the police will verify the traffic challans issued against Dixit and the vehicles in the video.

A class XII passout, Mr. Dixit’s primary source of income is making videos on social media.